Holly Ramsay shows off glowing sun tan in bridal white mini dress during month-long honeymoon with Adam

We are taking some serious inspiration from Holly Ramsay's honeymoon wardrobe.

The middle daughter of Gordon Ramsay married her Olympian husband, Adam Peaty, in a decadent ceremony last month and has since jetted off on the honeymoon of dreams, first heading to Mauritius before heading Down Under to celebrate their nuptials

In a candid snap from their romantic time away, Holly was ever the newlywed, rocking bridal white while unwinding with her beau. The snap was shared by her adoring new husband, who clearly wanted to show off his gorgeous wife.

Holly looked so stunning in the honeymoon ensemble

In the photo taken while the couple were enjoying a spot of brunch, Holly was rocking an ice-white mini dress, which she paired with black sunglasses, a beaming smile and, of course, a glorious sun tan.

A moment for the minidress

This isn't the first time Holly has given the mini dress its moment while on her post-wedding retreat.

Opting for an even more daring option, Holly chose a glitzy burgundy and blue piece punctuated with dramatic cut-outs on either side, accentuating her waist.

Basking in the honeymoon bliss, she had what appeared to be a Hugo Spritz cocktail in her hand while posing against a sunset beach backdrop.

Letting her tan lines show above the dress's spaghetti straps, Holly kept her makeup au nataurel letting her long raven locks flow freely past her shoulders.

Captioning a series of photos, she wrote: "[Honeymooning]." The 'photo dump' included a series of photos from her trip, including a shirtless photo of her new husband, as well as the crystal blue waters.

"That dress on you at the beach is [hot]," one follower commented. A second added: "You look incredible!!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "What an icon."

Holly is a honeymoon dream!

But if her wedding is anything to go by, Holly's style is incredibly intentional. Talking about her beautiful Ellie Saab wedding gown, the influencer said she drew inspiration from The Princess of Wales.

"I knew I needed something long. I knew I wanted to wear something very traditional and quite modest, with lace. I’ve always loved Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton’s gowns: that beautiful high neckline, super feminine. It makes me feel very princess-like," she told Vogue.