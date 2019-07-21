Exclusive: Lisa Faulkner reveals daughter Billie's special role at her upcoming wedding to John Torode Lisa and John Torode are getting married later in the year

Lisa Faulkner has given an exclusive interview in which she tells HELLO! that her daughter Billie, 13, will be her "best woman" when she marries her fiancé John Torode this Autumn. "She's very excited about it, and about wearing a great dress," says the actress, TV presenter and cookery writer. "It's all about the dress." Lisa, who got engaged to the BBC Masterchef judge on Christmas Day last year, also opens up about her journey to become a mother, going through a traumatic ectopic pregnancy and three gruelling rounds of IVF treatment before she adopted her daughter with her first husband Chris Coghill in 2008. "Everyone around me seemed to be pregnant, and that made me feel such a failure," she says of her time going through infertility treatment. "I lost sight of everything – my marriage, my friends, my family. All I could think was: 'I want to grow a baby.'"

Lisa Faulkner is getting married to John Torode in the autumn

Lisa, who has just published her memoir, Meant to Be: My Journey to Motherhood, also tells how why she and John, "both feel lucky that we've found each other." "He's a very different person to me," she tells HELLO! "He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

