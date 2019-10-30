Why Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have delayed their honeymoon The celebrity couple got married on Thursday in a star-studded ceremony

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode got married in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Oxfordshire on Thursday, surrounded by their family and celebrity friends. But the couple are yet to go on their honeymoon, as John had a very important job to do first. The MasterChef star was out on Tuesday night to help present the Young Chef and Young Waiter Awards in central London, which has a special place in his heart as he has won the accolade himself in the past, which led onto his successful career. While on stage, John's co-host joked that he had "sacrificed his honeymoon" to be there for the event.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have delayed their honeymoon

Since their wedding day, Lisa and John have been sharing some lovely photos of the ceremony on their respective social media accounts. Most recently, John shared a picture on Instagram of them cutting their cake and wrote in the caption: "And then we cut the cake. We laughed, we cried, we sung, we danced, we had the most wonderful celebration of love with friends and family it was the best." Their special day was attended by many famous faces, including Angela Griffin, Gregg Wallace, Tamzin Outhwaite and Amanda Holden – who stepped out with her crutches after breaking her leg on holiday in Cyprus.

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals who baby Patricia looks like in rare interview

John on the eve of his and Lisa's big day

The wedding celebrations were held over two days at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire, with Lisa and John enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. John shared a photo of himself wearing Lisa's bridal crown which had been taken on the evening. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins sang during the ceremony.

READ: Nadia Sawalha in tears as she reflects on emotional family news

The day after their wedding, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography." John also shared a beautiful snap, showing him carrying his new wife. "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!! Thank you @aynhoepark photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," he wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.