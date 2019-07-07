Exclusive: Lady Gabriella Windsor shares inside details from wedding day Gabriella got married to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel

Lady Gabriella Windsor has given an exclusive glimpse inside her wedding day as she was reunited with her exquisite bridal dress for the first time. Lady Gabriella – known as Ella – showed HELLO! her gorgeous Luisa Beccaria gown during the designer's Paris Couture Week show, where the dress has gone on public display. She married financier Thomas Kingston in a magnificent ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May. "It was a magical day and Luisa created a wonderful dress for me. This is the first time I've seen it since the wedding and it brings back so many happy memories."

Lady Gabriella Windsor has spoken about her wedding day

In the interview, Ella explains how she met Luisa through her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and that, in a break with tradition, she made her dress design without her mother by her side. "I wanted to surprise both of my parents on the day so worked closely with Luisa without any family seeing the dress as it came together until my wedding day." And she reveals she encountered a technical hitch during her procession up the aisle. "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk," she recalls with a smile. "My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm."

