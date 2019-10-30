Newlyweds Lisa Faulkner and John Torode pose for perfect autumnal wedding photo The TV couple got married on Thursday

It's been an incredible few days for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, who tied the knot in a beautiful autumn ceremony at Aynhoe Park on Thursday. Since their nuptials, the newlyweds have been sharing sneak peeks into their glorious day with their followers - including a gorgeous photo of the happy couple looking picture-perfect against a stunning autumnal background, which also features in this week's HELLO! Magazine. "The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree," wrote Lisa in the caption.

"Can't stop reliving the memories. Thank you @jamesfearphotography for this banger!!! @aynhoepark." To which, her new husband John replied: "Love you my wife." The MasterChef judge also posted a lovely snap of the lovebirds gazing into each other's eyes. "Love this girl @lisafaulknercooks and now we are Married #married #love #bestday photo courtesy of James Fear Photography @jamesfearphotography."

John and Lisa - who announced their engagement in January - tied the knot in front of their close friends and family, where Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acted as Lisa's "best woman". The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." John added: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!"

In July, the former EastEnders actress spoke about her wedding plans, confessing she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She told HELLO!: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

