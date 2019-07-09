9 ways to take care of your engagement ring Diamonds are forever…

They say diamonds are forever, but even the most dazzling engagement rings can lose their sparkle or become damaged if you don't take care of them properly. From the best way to clean your ring to where you should store an engagement ring when you're not wearing it, these top 10 tips from Vashi Dominguez, founder of online jewellers Vashi.com, will ensure your ring stays pristine…

How to clean your engagement ring

Vodka is the best way to bring back your diamond's sparkle. Simply soak it in a glass of vodka (doesn't have to be premium) for half an hour, then rinse it under a warm tap and rub it dry with a lint-free cloth. Alternatively, soak the ring in a bowl that contains four parts warm water and one part household ammonia for no more than ten minutes. Brush the ring very gently with a very soft small brush, such as a child's toothbrush or a soft toothbrush, dip it back into the solution, rinse it in cool or lukewarm water and leave it to drain on a lint-free cloth or towel. If you'd prefer not to use ammonia, make a bowl of warm, soapy water using liquid detergent and leave your ring to soak for around 30 minutes. Avoid paper tissues. They can leave fibres and dust on the ring and are therefore less suitable for rubbing your ring dry than jewellery cloths or other lint-free fabrics.

How to handle your engagement ring

Always pick up your ring from the band, not the diamond, to avoid natural oils from your fingers building up around the stone's setting and preventing the rock from coming loose. It's always advisable to remove your diamonds when cleaning or using harsh chemicals such as bleach and hair dye, as they may have the potential to cause lasting damage. Never take your ring off when washing your hands in public, as it could accidentally slip down the drain.

Where to store your engagement ring

As diamonds can scratch other jewellery and gem stones, keep your ring away from other items, in a soft fabric or leather pouch or the original jewellery box it came in. Don't leave them loose — when a diamond breaks, it can't be fixed.

Taking it to the jewellers

Diamond settings may loosen over time, therefore taking your ring to a specialist diamond jeweller is always advisable. Have the ring checked for any wear and tear, warped prongs and ask for an expert clean.

