Scarlett Johansson confirms engagement to SNL writer Colin Jost The couple have been dating for 2 years

Congratulations are in order to Scarlett Johansson, who is engaged to her boyfriend Colin Jost. The Avengers: Endgame actress shared her happy news at the weekend, following a two-year relationship.

Scarlett’s rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed to the Associated Press that the pair were officially engaged, but said no date has been set for the wedding as yet. The 34-year-old has been dating Colin, who is a writer on Saturday Night Live, since 2017 and the couple are believed to have met on the set of the US show.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

The couple have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, but have supported each other at a few events and were most recently seen together at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April. This will be Colin’s first marriage, while Scarlett was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2010, and Romain Dauriac from 2014 until 2017. The actress has a four-year-old daughter, Rose, with her second husband.

GALLERY: Celebrities who got engaged in 2019

Although the couple haven’t often spoken about each other in interviews, Colin did make some comments about his then-girlfriend in September 2017, when she was unable to accompany him to the Emmy Awards. "She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She’s pretty cool. It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome…I’m very happy. I feel very lucky."

Loading the player...

Video: See the most iconic celebrity engagement rings

Scarlett is not the only Hollywood star to get engaged in recent months; Jennifer Lawrence is currently busy planning her wedding to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, following the couple’s engagement party earlier this month. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom revealed in February that he was engaged to long-term girlfriend Katy Perry after a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal.

Jennifer Lopez is another A-list bride-to-be; the actress and singer announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March, after the sportsman proposed during their holiday in the Bahamas.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.