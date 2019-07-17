Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is engaged! See her romantic proposal The couple have been dating since 2017

Congratulations to Sarah Hyland, who has announced her engagement to Wells Adams. The Modern Family actress revealed that her boyfriend had popped the question on Tuesday, during a beach holiday – and the photos look so romantic!

Wells got down on one knee as they enjoyed a day at the beach, with Sarah clutching a glass of rosé wine and raising her hand to her mouth as he presented her with a diamond engagement ring. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she captioned the photos.

Meanwhile, her husband-to-be – who is known for starring on Bachelor in Paradise – shared a video from the moment he proposed, along with a montage of photos as they celebrated together. "I'll be Johnny, you'll be June. But forever," he wrote.

The couple were quickly congratulated by their fans and celebrity friends including Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, who commented: "Come onnnn with the cuteness!! Congrats kids!!" Vanessa Hudgens wrote: "So freaking adorable."

Sarah and Wells started dating in September 2017 after they first began flirting over Twitter. They met only three days after Sarah's second kidney transplant, but they didn't let her health issues stand in the way of their blossoming romance.

"With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing," he told ET Online. "It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented. It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help." The couple now live together in Los Angeles, after Wells relocated from his home in Nashville to be closer to his girlfriend within a year of dating.

