Why Ryan Thomas was INVITED to Jennifer Lopez's star-studded 50th birthday party Who knew they were friends?

It was Jennifer Lopez's milestone 50th birthday party, attended by the likes of DJ Khaled and Ashanti. However, fans were left surprised after they saw one particular guest at the star-studded bash - former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas! The British soap star managed to bag an invite as he is best mates with PrettyLittleThing's Umar Kamani, who hosted the whole birthday party at singer Gloria Estefan's private estate on Miami's exclusive Star Island on Wednesday.

Ryan Thomas shared this post of Jennifer Lopez from the party

During the night's festivities, Ryan documented all his fun on his social media. Dressed in a crisp white suit jacket and black trousers, the 35-year-old was pictured hitting the dancefloor and having a chat with Jennifer herself and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. It's no surprise Umar held the celebrations for the superstar after they recently collaborated together on a range for the clothing line.

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals the exact romantic moment Alex Rodriguez proposed

The singer was surrounded by close friends

Meanwhile, Jennifer looked fabulous in a striking, metallic cut-out dress, which featured a thigh-high split and halter neck bodice. Her blonde tinted tresses were worn in a chic high ponytail, while her pretty facial features were accentuated with immaculate makeup.

GALLERY: 10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

The party comes shortly after Ryan announced his engagement to Lucy Mecklenburgh. Last month, the former TOWIE star shared a stunning shot of the couple celebrating after the sweet proposal, simply captioning it: "I said YES." It looks as though Ryan popped the question over a romantic dinner during their holiday in Positano, Italy, and the couple couldn't look more loved up!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.