Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are engaged! See the STUNNING yellow diamond ring Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas, who have announced their engagement! Lucy shared a stunning shot of the couple celebrating after the sweet proposal, simply captioning it: "I said YES." It looks as though Ryan popped the question over a romantic dinner during their holiday in Positano, Italy, and the couple couldn't look more loved up!

The couple got engaged in Italy

Fans and star pals were quick to send their congratulations on the stunning snap, with Lady Kitty Spencer writing: "Congratulations beautiful @lucymeck1," and Iwan Thomas adding: "Made my day, great news," with a love heart emoji. It wasn't long before Lucy gave fans a look at her stunning engagement ring either, and boy, is it a beauty! Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, the bride-to-be showed off the sparkling yellow diamond design, which features white diamonds at either side.

The couple had sparked engagement rumours during their romantic holiday, since Ryan had surprised Lucy with the trip around Italy's Amalfi Coast. She wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "Well it’s safe to say @ryanthomas84 has planned my dream holiday! I’ve wanted to come to the Amalfi coast for years and so far it’s even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined!!"

Lucy's stunning yellow diamond ring

She continued: "Our 1st stop is this stunning villa in ravello. I’m not sure he can beat this place but I’m excited to see where the next surprise location is!!!"

We have no doubt that Ryan's proposal came as the ultimate surprise - though fans were making plenty of predictions on Lucy's various social media updates. One follower stated: "100% he puts a ring on it at the end of the holiday," and another added: "Defo engagement on the cards."

Won't Lucy make the most beautiful bride? Congratulations to the happy couple!