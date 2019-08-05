You can buy Leona Lewis' wedding dress – discover how she made it her own The beautiful bride shared her wedding album with HELLO!

Leona Lewis made a breath-taking bride as she married her long-term partner Dennis Jauch in Italy in July, wearing a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress. The Run singer’s full-length gown featured a semi-sheer bodice with spaghetti straps and a soft tulle skirt – and luckily for brides wanting to recreate her wedding day look, it’s still available to buy.

The 34-year-old’s gown is the New Fiona design from Mira's AW19 collection, and also features a low back with a silk organza bow sash tied around the waist. However, Leona made the dress her own by removing the bow for her nuptials in Tuscany.

Leona Lewis wore a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress (Photos: La Dichosa)

There is only one bridal shop in the United Kingdom that stocks Mira Zwillinger’s bridal collection; Browns Bride close to Bond Street in London, where a number of celebrity brides are said to have bought their wedding dresses.

The designer was also chosen by Daisy Jenks, the wife of Prince Harry’s best friend Charlie Van Straubenzee, for their nuptials in summer 2018, which were attended by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!

Leona’s wedding dress was one of three outfits she wore on her special day. The former X Factor winner changed into a blush pink embellished tulle gown for dinner and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for their evening party, which went on until 7am.

The newlyweds shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Leona telling us: "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."

The beautiful New Fiona gown is from Mira Zwillinger's AW19 collection

While the ceremony was supposed to take place outside, it was moved inside at the last minute when a huge electrical storm took everyone by surprise – something the couple believe was a sign from Dennis’s father Lutz, who sadly died three weeks before the wedding. Telling HELLO! how being inside the chapel brought everyone closer together, Leona says: "I feel like we were meant to be in that space." Adds Dennis: "There couldn't have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there."

