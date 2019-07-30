The Elie Saab wedding dress EVERYONE is talking about & what happened at the dress fitting Go behind-the-scenes at Christina Mourad's wedding dress fitting

It is already one of the most talked about celebrity wedding dresses of the year, embellished with more than 500,000 sequins and lovingly designed by Elie Saab for his daughter-in-law Christina Mourad. And now you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the beautiful bride's wedding dress fitting that took place ahead of her nuptials to Elie Saab Jr. in Lebanon in July, with our exclusive video.

HELLO! got an access-all-areas look as the final finishing touches were made to the gown, which has a 14-foot train, and was accessorised with a veil and headpiece decorated with 50,000 more sequins. Christina understandably became emotional as she saw herself in the stunning creation for the first time, which she previously said "exceeded all my expectations".

Elie Saab designed two wedding dresses for his daughter-in-law Christina Mourad

The jaw-dropping gown is one of two created for Christina by the fashion designer; Elie also designed a corseted ballgown for the evening reception, which was embellished with 650,000 sequins and 150,000 Swarovski crystals, transforming her into a fairy-tale bride. The second dress also came with a veil that was embellished with 100,000 sequins.

As you would expect, it took a lot of time and effort to make the wedding dresses, with Elie Saab and his team devoting 450 hours of embroidery, 150 hours of draping and volume creations, 80 hours of embroidery layout design, and 200 hours of tailoring to each of the two gowns. Phew!

Christina didn't have any input into the design of the dresses, and instead trusted Elie to reflect her personality and style into the haute couture gowns. But she was right to trust him, as the result was two equally unique and beautiful wedding dresses – one for their traditional Lebanese wedding ceremony, and the other for the rest of their celebrations.

