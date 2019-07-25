Leona Lewis set to marry this weekend in Italy - details The couple announced their engagement in 2018

Cue those wedding bells: Leona Lewis is set to marry beau Dennis Jauch this weekend, and it sounds like it's going to be an utterly magical affair. The pair have already flown into Europe from their Californian home, and wedding preparations are no doubt being ramped up, with just hours to go until the X Factor star walks down the aisle.

The Sun has reported that the big day will take place this weekend in Italy, and that no expense has been spared. The couple's closest friends and family members have been flown out to celebrate with them, which is all the more exciting given that their UK relatives don't see them as much since their move to the States.

MORE: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

The loved-up couple have been together for nine years and met when Dennis was working as the chart-topper's backup dancer. It was in August last year that he proposed to Leona during a beautiful Puerto Rico getaway, and she recently celebrated with a lavish Hawaiian hen party attended by her nearest and dearest.

So who's on the guest list? It's safe to say that all those who joined the bride-to-be in Hawaii will be by her side over the weekend, and last year the singer was spotted at the unveiling of Simon Cowell's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, so we can probably expect to see him and little Eric in attendance, too.

But, of course, the most important question of all: what will her dress look like?

The Bleeding Love star is known for her fabulous fashion choices, and her Instagram is jam-packed with enviable looks. She recently performed in Mississippi wearing a stunning sequined dress that left her Instagram comments section flooded with heart eyes, so naturally, we're crossing our fingers for something sparkly.

GALLERY: See the Strictly pros' wedding and engagement photos: from Pasha Kovalev to Katya Jones

After they got engaged, Leona took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about her new fiance, writing: "My heart is singing the happiest song it's ever sung! I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can't wait to be your wife."

Hopefully, she'll also update us on this weekend's antics!