Exclusive: Leona Lewis marries Dennis Jauch in STUNNING Italian wedding - details A total of 180 guests attended the celebrations

Leona Lewis married her long-time boyfriend Dennis Jauch on Saturday in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Italy, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.

The singer, songwriter and actress walked down the aisle to Ave Maria, watched by 180 family members and friends, including Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, and The Voice UK winner Jermaine Jackman, who sang at the ceremony. HELLO! magazine are exclusively covering the celebrations.

Leona showcased three stunning looks for her big day – a full-length white tulle gown for the ceremony, a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the party.

MORE: Inside Leona Lewis' Hawaiian hen do

The couple's stunning wedding has taken place just a month after Leona celebrated her hen do with a fun party in Hawaii. The bride-to-be and eight of her closest friends flew to Waimea, Hawaii for her pre-wedding celebrations, where they stayed at the Mauna Kea Residences at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

The 34-year-old shared a few snaps from her big weekend on Instagram Stories, showing how the residence had been decorated with huge rose gold Bride to Be balloons, and she showcased her bridal style in a white strapless dress and trainers.

Another photo showed the matching bracelets Leona had bought for herself and her hens from Anuka Jewellery, an ethical and sustainable jeweller who said they were "thrilled" to have created the bespoke gifts for the singer.

MORE: Strictly's Pasha Kovalev shocks fans with new wedding picture

X Factor winner Leona met German-born choreographer and creative director Dennis in 2010 when he was a backing dancer on her The Labyrinth tour and he proposed on their eighth anniversary last year.

"We're so ready to do this," Leona exclusively told HELLO! ahead of the wedding. "Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I've ever met. He's been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I've gone through in my life."

Leona, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2006, has been one of the show’s biggest success stories, with her debut album Spirit going ten times platinum with sales of more than eight million copies around the world. She has since released four more studio albums and starred on Broadway, playing Grizabella in the hit musical Cats. Dennis, meanwhile, is a hip-hop world champion who won Germany's version of So You Think You Can Dance?. After moving to London, he worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Alicia Keys and Pitbull.

Leona and Dennis's wedding album will appear in an upcoming issue of HELLO!