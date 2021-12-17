Celebrity wedding dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande and more The pandemic didn't stop these blushing brides

While many weddings in 2021 have been disrupted due to the pandemic, some lucky couples still managed to say 'I do'. These celebrities rescheduled plans, switched locations and reduced guestlists, but they made it down the aisle nonetheless.

From Gwen Stefani's epic country celebrations through to Lady Kitty Spencer's extravagant nuptials and Paris Hilton's jaw-dropping day, take a look at these unbelievable weddings – and most importantly, the dreamy wedding dresses.

MORE: 12 funny unearthed royal wedding photos that weren't meant to be seen

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton rocked four wedding dresses

When Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot, they shared their stunning wedding album with HELLO! revealing all of Paris' fabulous bridal outfits. It won't come as a surprise to learn that Paris wore four show-stopping gowns on her wedding day but it was her dramatic Oscar de la Renta number with high neck stole the show. Gorgeous!

Lily Collins

Lily Collins went for a chic bridal outfit

Lily Collins said 'I do' to Charlie McDowell in September, wearing a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren. The star paired it with a stunning lace cape and hood giving her look a unique finish. The Emily in Paris actress channelled her chic character perfectly to look utterly jaw-dropping.

Jess Wright

Jess Wright was a breathtaking bride

TOWIE star Jess Wright jetted off to Majorca to get hitched to her partner William Lee-Kemp. In true celebrity style, one dress wasn't enough for Jess so she changed throughout the day.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan parties at Jess Wright's post wedding bash - in an unreal outfit

Recalling the first time he saw his bride, Will told HELLO!: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

Her Milla Nova gown with plunge front and princess skirt was the look that took everyone's breath away.

Alizée Thevenet

Kate Middleton's brother got married abroad

When Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton got married to Alizée Thevenet in France, the bride looked incredible.

Alizée donned an off-the-shoulder boho bridal gown and wore her hair in a bohemian style to match. The dress was extra special as it was the exact dress that James' mother Carole Middleton wore on her big day with Michael. As well as the beautiful dress, the backdrop wowed the guests as Bormes-les-Mimosas is famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d'Azur!

Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin married Anne-Marie Corbett in front of many celebrity guests

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield, and the bride stole the show in her modern princess gown.

Anne-Marie wore a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress with one-shoulder gown cut and a fitted corset. The full skirt with train gave it a regal feel and the hand-embellished floral detail on the bodice and skirt shimmered beautifully.

The couple’s star-studded guest list included Declan Donnelly, Phillip Schofield and Christine Lampard.

Rebecca Adlington

Rebecca Adlington looked angelic on her wedding day

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington married Andy Parsons on Saturday 28 August at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall, with the couple sharing exclusive photographs and details from the big day with HELLO!.

With only four months to plan their big day, finding a dress was a stressful process but Becky settled on a bespoke design with polka dot sleeves by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal – and she looked gorgeous.

"Zeynep had made dresses for me before, so she knew what I liked and what works for me," she said. "We had a little chat and in five seconds flat she’d sketched a dress that I knew was absolutely perfect."

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton at his ranch

When Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch, the bride wore not one but two stunning wedding dresses!

The star's main dress was a breathtaking Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction”.

Then, later in the evening, The Voice coach switched up her look sporting another Vera Wang number. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

Emma Bunton

Baby Spice Emma Bunton opted for a short wedding dress

After a 10-year engagement, Emma Bunton and her beau Jade Jones finally tied the knot this year in a secret ceremony.

The Spice Girls star bucked tradition opting for a short wedding dress - and we think she looked incredible in her pretty white mini Miu Miu dress which featured long, mesh sleeves and a cape.

Accessorising her look with vibrant yellow flowers and a beaming smile, Emma looked like she was on cloud nine!

SEE: 34 high street wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are

WOW: This Amazon wedding dress has over a thousand five-star reviews

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande looked incredible at her secret wedding

Singer Ariana Grande shocked the world when she wed her partner of 16 months Dalton Gomez. In photos taken on their intimate wedding day with just 20 guests, Ariana could be seen to be wearing a sultry silk gown designed by Vera Wang.

The bride wore her signature ponytail for her big day, but accessorised it with a sweet veil with bow detail.

Clodagh McKenna

Clodagh McKenna said 'I do' to Harry Herbert on 14 August

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna married her partner Harry Herbert at the legendary Highclere Castle (aka the Downton Abbey set).

Clodagh embraced boho chic for her wedding day look, walking down the aisle in a lace dress, which featured a floral white design, a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

The chef also wore a floor-length veil and clutched a yellow and white bouquet of stunning blooms.

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead looked unreal when she tied the knot to Max Fredrik Darnton in July

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead said 'I do' to Max Fredrik Darnton at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July, and they shared the lovely photos with HELLO!.

For her bridal outfit, Binky opted for a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a softly draping slip dress under a floral appliqué bolero. "I went for understated, but elegant," she says.

Lady Kitty Spencer

See behind-the-scenes of the making of Lady Kitty Spencer's many wedding dresses

Lady Kitty Spencer married billionaire Michael Lewis in Rome on 24 July, and she wore a whopping six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda division.

The main bridal gown was a Victorian-style dress with striking white lace, a high neckline and puff shoulders as well as a nipped-in silhouette and a full skirt.

SHOP: 10 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides in 2021

WOW: 15 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his partner Carrie Symonds during the pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrated the possibility of having a low-key wedding, by having one himself! Boris married Carrie Symonds on 29 May in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral followed by celebrations in the garden of their London home, No. 11 Downing Street.

Carrie, 33, was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

Many speculated whether her stunning gown was a rented number considering the website stocking the same dress said it was currently on loan.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae's dress gives off serious princess vibes

After years of speculation that Issa Rae was engaged (or even married), the Insecure star put all rumours to rest when she uploaded photos in a jaw-dropping Vera Wang wedding gown.

According to E!, the nuptials took place in the South of France in July and Issa looked every inch the princess in her custom gown, which came complete with a tulle skirt and a corseted bodice topped with a sweetheart neckline and crystal detailing.

Sophie Anderton

Sophie Anderton looked gorgeous when she tied the knot in August

On 5 August, supermodel Sophie Anderton married her new husband, Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz 'Kaz' Balinski-Jundzill.

The couple had a romantic country wedding in Ireland and Sophie decided on an off-the-shoulder number with lace long sleeves and polka dot detailing. After the ceremony, the fashionista switched her gown for a shorter, sleeveless number to party the night away in.

Lara Stone

Lara Stone nailed boho chic on her wedding day

David Walliams' ex Lara Stone re-married in July, saying 'I do' to property developer David Grievson in a Town Hall ceremony.

Lara looked dreamy in her boho-style wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist and a short train. Lara tagged Tephi in her Instagram post, a bespoke bridal brand she has long been a fan of – even starring in their campaigns.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.