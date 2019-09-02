Ellie Goulding reveals the special meaning behind her wedding day venue How lovely!

Ellie Goulding tied the knot to Caspar Jopling on Saturday, and many well-known faces from the world of showbiz and royalty all flocked to York to see the happy couple say 'I do'. On Monday, the Starry Eyed singer sent a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram as she reflected on her wedding day, and revealed the touching reason behind their wedding day venue. The post was accompanied by a photograph of the couple kissing in York Minster. She wrote: "This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts."

Ellie Goulding has spoken out following her wedding day on Saturday

The pop star continued: "I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx." Many of Ellie's followers were quick to congratulate her, including Jools Oliver, who simply responded with a series of love heart emojis, while Joe Wicks – who recently got married himself and attended the wedding – wrote: "Most amazing day ever. Congratulations Ellie and Caspar." Cressida Bonas also responded to Ellie's post by simply writing: "Love." Ellie and Caspar were surrounded by their family and close friends on their big day, with guests including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne.

The Starry Eyed singer married Caspar Jopling in York

Ellie looked stunning on her wedding day in a bespoke Chloé double crêpe gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi. The one-of-a-kind creation was embroidered with white roses and glass beads and took more than 640 hours to make. Ellie previously told Vogue that her wedding dress was inspired by both Princess Anne and Princess Grace of Monaco's elegant matrimonial gowns. For the evening reception, she changed into a second dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a daring thigh-high split.

The musician, 32, started dating Caspar, 27, in 2017 and the couple released the news of their engagement in August 2018 via an announcement in The Times which read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

