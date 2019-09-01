Ellie Goulding chose her close friends as bridesmaids - find out who They're a glamorous bunch!

Singer Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony held in the majestic surroundings of York Minster. Celebrities including actress Sienna Miller, comedian Jimmy Carr, and pop star Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom turned out for the big day. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was one of the groomsmen, and Princess Beatrice and Sarah, the Duchess of York were also in attendance.

Ellie's bridesmaids wore long white dresses

Of course, the big day wouldn't be complete without the support of close friends and family, and Ellie opted for seven bridesmaids, all of whom bucked convention by wearing long white long-sleeved dresses. Chief among them was Ellie's best friend Hannah Lowe, with whom she is extremely close, and who posted a photo of Ellie and Caspar's first kiss after saying "I do" to social media.

Ellie's former manager Cassandra Gracey, now president of 4th Floor Creative Group at Sony Music, was also a bridesmaid. As well as Ellie, her former clients include Sugababes, Iggy Azelea and Rita Ora. Also chosen for the special honour was fashion stylist Zoe Jervoise Graham, who Ellie has long relied on to pick her outfits on- and off-stage.

The bride's former manager Cassandra is one of her closest friends

The bride, who arrived at the ceremony in a bright blue VW camper van, wore a stunning Chloé bespoke silk double crêpe gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi. The one-of-a-kind creation was embroidered with white roses and glass beads and took more than 640 hours to make. Ellie previously told Vogue that her wedding dress was inspired by both Princess Anne and Princess Grace of Monaco's elegant matrimonial gowns.

The musician, 32, started dating Caspar, 27, in 2017 and the couple released the news of their engagement in August 2018 via an announcement in The Times which read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

