A new photo of Ellie Goulding has been released - and she looks so beautiful What a gorgeous shot…

Ellie Goulding and her husband an official wedding photo and it was so romantic, but we wanted more. And well, finally, we have another shot! The new photo shows Ellie gazing out to the distance looking regal and absolutely beautiful in her bespoke Chloe wedding dress, designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Glowing with happiness, the 32-year-old can be seen clutching her wedding bouquet.

Photo: Matt Porteous

Her hair looks beautiful in the shot, and her hairstylist Ben Skernin, took to Instagram to share a different photo of the blushing bride and captioned it: "It's always so special to work with a bride and to be trusted on such a special day to create something that will live forever is always a challenge. But I feel Ellie Goulding looked simply perfect. Thank you for trusting me."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Ellie Goulding's wedding dress

Ellie once told HELLO! How it's important that her glam team go to great steps to be environmentally friendly, and she is keen on having the most healthy hair she can. "My hair represents me, so when it looks strong and healthy, I feel strong and healthy," she said. "It has become my signature and I’m okay with that."

Her makeup was expertly applied by Lucy Wearing - who appears to be a regular fixure on Ellie's glam team.

FASHION PICS: The most stylish wedding guests at Ellie Goulding's wedding

Ellie's skin looks beautiful in the photo and that might be because in the lead-up to the wedding, the bride was seen leaving Facial Fitness Studio FaceGym with her groom for a pre-wedding facial workout, sharing a photo of her skin on Instagram afterwards.

THE SECOND DRESS: Ellie Goulding's second wedding dress REVEALED - and it's like Meghan Markle's

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in York, released a candid image of them sharing a kiss just after exchanging vows. Surrounded by friends and family, and their adorable flower girls and pageboys, the couple stood at the front of the cathedral. The official photo was taken by a favourite photographer of the royals - Matt Porteous. He recently photographed The Duchess of Cambridge's ‘Back to Nature’ garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

PHOTOS: All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars

The couple tied the knot at York Minster shortly after 3pm in a ceremony attended by 300 guests. Among the star-studded congregation were Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and Sienna Miller.