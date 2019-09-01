Ellie Goulding shared her wedding flowers with fans – and it meant so much This is lovely!

Singer Ellie Goulding's wedding was filled with flowers. They were everywhere from the front of the blue VW camper she arrived in, to the entrance to York Minster, which was surrounded by a beautiful floral arch reminiscent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decorations at Windsor Castle in 2018. The mostly white flowers Ellie and her new husband Caspar Jopling chose were both tasteful and stunning, so it makes sense that they didn't want to see them go to waste.

The entrance to York Minster was surrounded by a flower arch

Instead, the florists who took down the arrangements after the ceremony gave them away to members of the public who had stood outside to catch a peek of the happy couple and their celebrity guests, who included actress Sienna Miller, comedian Jimmy Carr, and pop star Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance, alongside Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Photographer Paul Ratcliffe took to Twitter to share photos of the flowers he was given after the wedding, and he was clearly touched and impressed by the kind gesture. He wrote: "How lovely is this. The florists dismantling the arrangements at York minster gave them away to crowds who had watched. So I now have a lovely vase full." Ellie, 32, and 27-year-old art dealer Caspar got together in 2017 and announced their engagement in August 2018 via an announcement in The Times.

How lovely is this. The florists dismantling the arrangements at York minster gave them away to crowds who had watched. So I now have a lovely vase full pic.twitter.com/CJ8p8onKT6 — 📸 Paul Ratcliffe 📸 (@pdratcliffe) August 31, 2019

The couple generously gave away their flowers

The performer wore a breath-taking bespoke Chloé wedding dress designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi, which took more than 640 hours to construct – not surprisingly, considering it was hand-embroidered with white roses and glass beads. Ellie told Vogue that her wedding dress inspirations included Princess Anne and Princess Grace of Monaco.

In a break with wedding tradition, the couple's bridesmaids also wore long white gowns. They included Ellie's close friends Hannah Lowe, the subject of her moving song Army, her former manager Cassandra Gracey, who also used to work for Iggy Azelea and Rita Ora and is now president of 4th Floor Creative Group at Sony Music and Ellie's much-loved stylist Zoe Jervoise Graham.

