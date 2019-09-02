Ellie Goulding's second wedding dress REVEALED - and it's like Meghan Markle's It couldn’t be more different to the first!

While she opted for a traditional high neck gown for her wedding ceremony, Ellie Goulding changed into a more daring look for her evening reception. A new photo shared by musician Serpentwithfeet, who was invited by Ellie to perform at the event at Castle Howard, has shared a first look at the second wedding dress worn by the celebrity bride.

The elegant gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and is a minimalistic ivory crepe design, with a daring thigh-high split featuring silver embellishment. Ellie appears to have kept the same updo from earlier in the day, but added dazzling embellished earrings to complement her glamorous evening look.

Ellie Goulding changed into a second wedding dress for her reception

"Thank you @elliegoulding for asking me to perform at your wedding! I am still in disbelief, but incredibly honoured that you would invite my melodramatic self to sing at a celebration of love," the musician captioned the rare behind-the-scenes photo from Ellie and her new husband Caspar Jopling’s reception.

RELATED: All the details on Ellie Goulding's first wedding dress

The designer of Ellie’s second wedding dress is yet to be revealed, but it is completely different to the more traditional gown she wore for her ceremony at York Minster. The 32-year-old wore a bespoke Chloé wedding dress designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The exquisite floor-length gown featured an interesting Peter Pan neckline and a unique star print crochet detail scattered all over. For her trip to the altar, she wore a beautiful veil and she battled the breeze as she arrived with her bridesmaids.

Ellie's first wedding dress was by Chloe

The singer said of her wedding dress: "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day. Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail."

GALLERY: See all of the best photos from Ellie Goulding's wedding

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.