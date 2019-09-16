Jennifer Lopez reveals who will walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Alex Rodriguez The Hustlers actress will give her children Max and Emme a starring role in her big day

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that while she is yet to set a date or pick a venue for her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, there is one thing that is for certain – her son Max will walk her down the aisle. The Hustlers actress revealed she will put a sweet spin on tradition for her third wedding, with her 11-year-old son doing the honours of giving her away, instead of her father David.

“Of course,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Max would walk her down the aisle. The 50-year-old shares Max and his twin sister, Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and it’s likely she will also play a starring role in Jennifer’s bridal party.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her children will play a starring role in her wedding

Jennifer and Alex have been busy making plans for their nuptials since getting engaged in March, with the athlete previously hinting they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away. However, the actress said they haven’t settled on a location for their nuptials.

"He's just saying things," she said. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet."

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March

In August, Jennifer convinced fans that she had already found her wedding location after the star shared a number of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding spot on a beach, which were posted on Instagram Stories. The beach looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. Jennifer even tagged fiancé Alex in the video. However, it appears we may have a while to wait to find out more details about when and where they will be tying the knot.

The bride-to-be has since sought marriage advice from someone she admires greatly - American lawyer and jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a video posted by Jennifer on Instagram, Ruth shared some advice that was given to her by her mother-in-law on her own wedding day, which she also uses in the work place. "She said that it helps sometimes to be a little deaf. And that good advice I have followed in every workplace. Including the job I now have," Ruth revealed.

