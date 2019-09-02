Jennifer Lopez reveals she's taking marriage advice ahead of wedding to A-Rod We love this couple!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting married in the near future, having announced their engagement in March. And ahead of their big day, JLo has revealed that she plans on taking marriage advice from someone she admires greatly – American lawyer and jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over the weekend, the singer shared a video on Instagram of Ruth talking about her meeting with Jennifer and A-Rod, and how they had asked her for her secret to a happy marriage. In the footage, Ruth shared: "I was called about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. So they came to chamber and we had a very nice visit."

Ruth continued: "She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secrets about a happy marriage. But now A-Rod is travelling to concerts all over the world." When asked by the interviewer what her advice was, she explained that on her wedding day her mother-in-law had given her some words of wisdom that she has carried through with her throughout her marriage and in the work place. "She said that it helps sometimes to be a little deaf. And that good advice I have followed in every workplace. Including the job I now have," Ruth revealed.

Alongside the video footage of Ruth, Jennifer wrote: "It was an honor to meet RBG... I so look up to her as a person, a woman, and a human being; but also as a wife, a working woman, and a passionate advocate for equality for women and minorities, the underprivileged of this country. I was in awe of her, watching how powerful and sharp she is, how clear and full of wisdom... I loved her advice for a happy marriage, but my favourite response of hers was to a question I asked about the country seeming so broken right now and divided, and that it's sad to me, and what should Alex and I be doing... how can we help? And she said, 'Keep doing what you’re doing, inspiring people and living by example. You must continue to change the world with your respective gifts.' I thought to myself yes, be your best self, put love into the world and justice, not hate and fear; help wherever and whenever you can. And following that piece of sage advice... that’s what we intend to do. #thenotoriousRGB #weretakingthemarriageadvicetoo."

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and have four children between them. Jennifer shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex is dad to daughter Natasha, 14, and 11-year-old Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple have previously spoken about the special care they took when introducing their children to each other for the first time. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

