Adele and 10 more celebrities who have officiated weddings

As if these celebrity weddings weren't exciting enough already, these couples had some surprising (and very recognisable) faces to officiate their ceremony. After Adele did the honours for a second time at the wedding of her best friend Laura Dockrill and Hugo White in February 2020, let's take a look back at which other celebrities have played a starring role in their friends' big day…

Adele

Not only did Adele officiate the wedding of her close friends, Laura Dockrill and The Maccabees musician Hugo White, but she also performed some of her greatest hits at their wedding reception in The Mason's Arms pub in Battersea. And it isn't the first time she has helped her friends to have their dream wedding; in January 2018 she officiated the nuptials of her close friend Alan Carr and his long-term partner Paul Drayton. The generous friend also hosted the wedding at her house and performed the couple's first dance song.

Sharing a photo of herself standing in ceremonial robes in front of a flower wall, Adele told fans: "Seeing as the cat's out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me, any excuse to dress up."

Jamie Laing

Vogue and Spencer asked close friend Jamie Laing to officiate their second wedding ceremony, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine in September. Whilst he has not been ordained - which doesn't matter, since they are already legally wed - they thought it would be a fun twist on proceedings. Jamie has not been ordained, but the pair thought it would be a fun twist on proceedings as they are already legally married.

Iain Sterling

Joel Dommett revealed that his friend Iain Stirling had officiated his nuptials in Mykonos, and shared a photo of him conducting the ceremony on Instagram. "A huge thank you to @iaindoesjokes for officiating the ceremony. You made it perfect… and a little like I was on Love Island," he wrote. Iain, meanwhile, joked: "Was a genuine pleasure to be the most attractive person at Joel and Hannah's wedding."

Benedict Cumberbatch

Judge Rob Rinder asked his close friend Benedict Cumberbatch to conduct his wedding to Seth Cummings in 2013. At the time, the Sherlock star, who met the TV favourite when they were students at the University of Manchester, said it was a "very private, lovely thing to be asked to do". Benedict added to The Sun: "Of course I'm going to make a joke after it if it goes well. 'I do weddings. Next will be children's parties and bat mitzvahs.' It's a mainly Jewish and gay audience so hopefully they will be lenient towards me."

Tom Hanks

Lucky Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen had Tom Hanks to oversee proceedings at their wedding. The Oscar-winning actor spent $35 to become an ordained minister especially for the occasion, and later joked to Extra: "If you want to call me the Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should. I'm for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I'll be there for ya."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson managed to pull off an epic surprise for his friend and fan Nick Mundy, a reporter for Screen Junkies. After the pair made a video together in which Nick begged The Rock to be his best man, he was invited to a press conference in May 2015 to interview the actor about his new film San Andreas. However, the event was fake and was actually a surprise wedding organised by the actor and Nick's fiancée Dilara Karabas. And rather than just being a guest, Dwayne became ordained in order to officiate the ceremony, which can be seen in a video on YouTube.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel did "a beautiful job" conducting the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, according to one of their wedding guests Howard Stern. The US talk show host had prior experience for another celebrity couple, after officiating when Matt Damon and his wife Luciana renewed their vows in 2013.

Kesha

Singer Kesha became ordained in 2012 to officiate the wedding of two female friends, and later wrote in an essay for CBS News that "it was such an amazing experience to help two beautiful women cement their commitment to each other through marriage".

Sir Ian McKellen

Patrick Stewart got married! Guess who officiated the wedding.....#Gandalf pic.twitter.com/MCOB6FwBBO — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) September 18, 2013

Sir Patrick Stewart asked his longtime friend and colleague Sir Ian McKellan to lead his wedding ceremony to Sunny Ozell in 2013, with the actor becoming ordained through the Universal Life Church in honour of the occasion.

Jonah Hill

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's wedding was a star-studded affair, with Stevie Nicks as their wedding performer and Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill conducting the ceremony. The groom and officiant were close friends growing up, as their dads were also old school friends.

Stevie Nicks

Thanks Stevie for marrying us! pic.twitter.com/E2ujXZf6P9 — 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) December 28, 2013

Not only has she performed at a celebrity wedding, but Stevie Nicks has also conducted one. The Fleetwood Mac was the officiant at Vanessa Carlton and John McCauley's wedding in 2013, with the bride later sharing a photo from the outdoor ceremony on Twitter, writing: "Thanks Stevie for marrying us!"

