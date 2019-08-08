Jennifer Lopez drops huge wedding hint following engagement to Alex Rodriguez Ooh exciting!

Jennifer Lopez's fans are convinced that she's already planning her wedding location after the star shared a number of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding spot on a beach, which were posted on Instagram Stories. The beach looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. Jennifer even tagged fiancé Alex Rodriguez in the video. The star is currently travelling the world on her It's My Party tour, so while it's unlikely that they will get married anytime soon, it may well be the perfect place for them when they eventually say their vows.

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of a wedding location on Instagram

Fans adore Jennifer and Alex's relationship, and the pair often share snippets of their family life on social media. They both have their own YouTube channels, and have been documenting life behind-the-scenes throughout Jennifer's tour. The pair have four children between them, with Jennifer sharing 11-year-old-twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March

Alex and Jennifer announced their engagement in March, and both shared the same picture of Alex holding Jennifer's left hand to show off her impressive diamond on her ring finger. Alex wrote: "She said yes," while Jennifer simply posted a row of heart emojis. The day before their engagement, Alex had shared a quote on Instagram Stories about soulmates, which read: "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

The future wedding will, quite literally, make Alex's dreams come true. In June, the former baseball star shared an old MLB Network video clip on Instagram from 1998, where he was asked by a reporter who his dream date would be. He replied: "Jennifer Lopez. Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

