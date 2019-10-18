Everything you need to know about Jennifer Lawrence's wedding The Oscar-winning actress is marrying Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence will reportedly marry her fiancé Cooke Maroney on Saturday 19 October, after 18 months of dating. The couple are tipped to tie the knot at Belcourt of Newport Castle in Rhode Island, in front of 150 guests. But what else do we know about their big day? Get the lowdown on Jennifer and Cooke's wedding – from the venue to the guest list and menu…

Who is Jennifer Lawrence's fiancé Cooke Maroney?

Cooke Maroney is a New York-based art dealer who is believed to have been introduced to Jennifer by their mutual friend Laura Simpson. The 34-year-old works with Gladstone Gallery, a company that represents celebrity artists including Anish Kapoor, and Jennifer has described him as her "favourite person on the planet".

Jennifer Lawrence is expected to marry Cooke Maroney on Saturday

Where is Jennifer Lawrence getting married?

Jennifer and Cooke are reportedly getting married at the Belcourt of Newport, a Louis XIII-style mansion that dates back to 1894 and once hosted ghost and murder mystery tours before being bought by Carolyn Rafaelian in 2013. The Rhode Island native revealed she invited a shaman into the property to remove the "energies and entities" that inhabited the house, and has now restored it to its former glory to host restoration tours and special events, including weddings.

Jennifer and Cooke are rumoured to marry at the Belcourt of Newport

Who is set to attend Jennifer Lawrence's wedding?

No specific names have been released about Jennifer and Cooke's guest list, but with Adele, Emma Stone and Amy Schumer among her close friends, it's sure to be a star-studded event.

Where is Jennifer Lawrence's wedding dress from?

Jennifer wore a dress from her cousin's bridal brand for her engagement party

Jennifer will no doubt have had her pick of designer wedding dresses. Her cousin, Lauren Wells, has her own bridal brand – L. Wells Bridal – which she gave her seal of approval by wearing one of her dresses for her engagement party. But as the face of Dior, she may well have opted to get a bespoke gown from the designer label for her big day. Speaking on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, Jennifer revealed she had been relaxed about the whole wedding planning process, explaining: "I like saw a dress I liked. I said, 'Oh, that's the dress,'" Lawrence said, explaining that she's been fairly low-key about wedding planning. "I saw a venue, and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

What is on Jennifer Lawrence's wedding menu?

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Cooke have created an incredible menu for their guests. Guests can choose from sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, salt cod beignet or smoked pork belly with pickled apple for appetisers, before taking their pick of wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or a five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce for their main, with side courses of heirloom roasted carrots, smoked new potatoes, and whey braised cabbage. Last but not least, desserts will include house-made marshmallow s'mores and fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple. Sounds delicious!

What is on Jennifer Lawrence's wedding gift list?

Jennifer shared her wedding gift registry on Amazon in September, featuring everything from a £13 rolling pin to a £375 WiFi-connected mop. "Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming. For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favourite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place," Jennifer said as she unveiled her top picks, which featured pieces for her home, cooking, her honeymoon, and entertaining friends and family.

