Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick reveals the surprise guests at her wedding The soap actress eloped to Memphis with fiancée Kate Brooks

Michelle Hardwick has opened up about her low-key wedding to her fiancée Kate Brooks, revealing they only had four guests at the ceremony. The Emmerdale actress, who eloped to Elvis Presley's former home Graceland in September, said that even though their friends and family weren't invited to the wedding, a surprising person did receive an invite – their hotel handyman.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Michelle explained: "We turned up at the hotel in Memphis, trying to look for our room and a guy who works there, John the maintenance guy, said: 'Girls, how can I help you?' 'He showed us to our suite, and we said we're getting married on Tuesday. When he asked 'where abouts?' and we said, 'Graceland'."

Michelle Hardwick has opened up about her wedding at Graceland

The soap actress invited the man to their wedding as a friendly gesture, thinking he was "never gonna turn up in a million years", but had a surprise when he arrived with his mother. "He said Tuesday is his day off, and that he'd love to come watch. We had just come up as a two, not a soul with us to get married, but because we are so nice, we thought yeah. Kate and I got a lovely Cadillac took us to Graceland. When we got there, our wedding planner said: 'Oh girls, lovely to meet you, you look beautiful, two of your friends are here'," she said.

GALLERY: 8 real-life Emmerdale couples who found love and married from the Dales

Michelle continued: "We thought 'who? Is it people from work?', but we later realised it was John and his mother. He sat there and sobbed all the way through the vows. His mother was talking all the way through… they rocked up in jeans, trainers and leggings. They weren't even witnesses, the photographer and Erin our wedding coordinator were."

Michelle and Kate married in September, with only four guests in attendance

The Vanessa Woodfield actress announced that she had married Emmerdale producer Kate in September, and shared a photo of them after their wedding ceremony at Graceland. "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks," she announced on Instagram.

MORE: See the Emmerdale cast's romantic wedding and engagement photos

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.