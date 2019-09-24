Jennifer Lawrence's wedding gift list revealed – from a GoPro to a fondue set The Oscar-winning actress is planning her wedding to Cooke Maroney

She may be an Oscar-winning actress with an estimated net worth of $130million, but Jennifer Lawrence is just like the rest of us. The bride-to-be has been busy building her wedding registry on Amazon ahead of her wedding to fiancé Cooke Maroney, featuring everything from a £13 rolling pin to a £375 WiFi-connected mop.

"Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming. For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favourite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place," Jennifer said as she unveiled her top picks, which featured pieces for her home, cooking, her honeymoon, and entertaining friends and family.

Her top buys may inspire other couples who are busy wedding planning, and preparing to jet away on a romantic honeymoon after their big day. "Don't leave for your honeymoon without them!" Jennifer said of her selections for travel, including a cashmere travel set and GoPro Hero 7 camera.

It appears that Jennifer and Cooke love nothing more than hosting guests at their home, and with the likes of Emma Stone, Adele, and Amy Schumer among her celebrity pals, it's no surprise she wants to pull out all the stops when they come over. "I love to host people at home. Whether it’s a few friends for drinks or a larger dinner party, here are a few favourite party essentials that will make sure your guests have everything they need," Jennifer explained.

So what are her party essentials? A Swissmar 11-piece copper fondue set for one, as well as a set of Riedel martini glasses which cost £49 for a set of two. The New Cocktail Hour recipe book will also ensure she can make some delicious cocktails for her friends.

Jennifer will be able to prepare some home-cooked meals too, if she lands everything on her wish list. "Cooking for two is always more fun!" Jennifer said, which is why she's hoping for some new kitchen gadgets such as a Black & Decker food processor and a Marcato Atlas pasta machine. The pièce-de- résistance, though, will be the Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 pressure fryer that allows her to cook everything from chips to roast chicken in one pot.

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to art dealer Cooke in February, after first being linked in June 2018. Speaking about her husband-to-be in June, Jennifer said he was "the greatest human being I've ever met".

