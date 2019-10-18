Karlie Kloss shares behind-the-scenes look at her Dior wedding dress fittings The model celebrates her first wedding anniversary with Joshua Kushner on Friday

Karlie Kloss has shared a special video showing how her wedding dress was made in honour of her first wedding anniversary. The model married Joshua Kushner on 18 October 2018 wearing the Dior dress of dreams – and now she's revealed the work that went into creating the designer gown.

"When I was a little girl I always loved the idea of a fairytale wedding but I never imagined I would have the chance to have a fairytale wedding. It's really surreal for me, because I've walked in your shows and walked on this runway, this is a Dior gown made for me," Karlie said.

Karlie Kloss shared a behind-the-scenes look at how her wedding dress was made (Photo: Youtube)

The video showed Karlie as she looked over the initial moodboard and sketches for her wedding dress in September 2018, saying she loved the idea of wearing a "big old-fashioned veil" with her "classic but modern" lace gown. "I'm obsessed, it's amazing," the bride-to-be said, excitedly showing off the sketch.

Karlie's first dress fitting took place in Paris on 28 September, just three weeks before she tied the knot, and she was joined by her mum for the special moment. "This is a dream," she said as she got her first look at the exquisite gown, before bursting into tears. "It's beyond my wildest dreams."

Karlie celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Joshua Kushner on 18 October

The bride had the opportunity to try on her gown for a second time just two days before her wedding, with the follow-up fitting taking place in New York after being flown over from France. Maria Grazia Chiuri and her team had even crafted a beautiful pillow for the rings to be presented on during the ceremony from the same lace used for Karlie's dress, while she had a pair of flat ivory sling back Dior shoes to complete the look. "I am not wearing heels on my wedding day," Karlie said. "I want to dance the night away and I feel most happy in flats so I'm very happy to have these gorgeous flats."

The dress took a total of 700 hours to make and was worn by Karlie for her intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York in October 2018. The couple said "I do" for a second time in June, with a Western-themed wedding that was attended by friends including Princess Beatrice, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis and Ellie Goulding. Lucky Karlie!

