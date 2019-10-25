Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share first pictures from wedding day The TV couple tied the knot on Thursday

Newlyweds Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have shared the first pictures from their wedding day, which took place at Aynhoe Park on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram page, Lisa, who looked gorgeous in a column dress, wrote: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

John also shared a beautiful snap, showing him carrying his new wife. "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!! Thank you @aynhoepark photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," he wrote.

The couple - who announced their engagement in January - celebrated with their close friends and family at the wedding, where Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acted as her "best woman". Guests at the nuptials included Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Amanda Holden and Nicola Stephenson, who all recently celebrated with Lisa on her hen weekend. Meanwhile, John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also attended with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini as well as Coronation Street star Charlie Condou.

The mum-of-one spoke to HELLO! about her wedding planning in July, and revealed she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other". Lisa said: "He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Lisa opened up about her relationship with John, in which she admitted her daughter was at the top of her priority. Billie regularly sees her dad Chris Coghill, who lives around the corner and from whom Lisa separated in 2011. "She is our No. 1 priority," said Lisa. Although the TV star met John on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010, it was only when she honed her cooking skills in London restaurants including Smiths of Smithfield and Roux at Parliament Square that their friendship developed into a romance. They have since cooked together on TV and presented a show on radio station Magic.

"I love being with him," gushed Lisa. "We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate." She added: "I want my daughter to be content and the person that she can be. I don't want a lot – I don't want a bigger house or a bigger car or more holidays a year. I'm happy with what I've got." Meanwhile, John separated from his former wife Jessica, the mother of his two children, in 2011 and was granted a divorce 2014. The food critic also has two other children from previous relationships.

