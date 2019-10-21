John Torode says goodbye to This Morning as he prepares for wedding to Lisa Faulkner The TV stars are due to marry very soon

John Torode has bid a temporary farewell to This Morning as he prepares for his wedding to Lisa Faulkner. The celebrity chef is marrying his fiancée very soon, and while he didn't reveal an exact date, this will be the last time viewers see John for a while. Introducing the cooking segment on Monday, presenter Eamonn Holmes turned to John and said: "This is the week of his nuptials, or soon, well, I don't know when your nuptials are." His wife and co-star Ruth Langsford added: "It's soonish."

"But it's the last time we'll see you," said Eamonn. "At least for a while, but I'll be back soon, don't worry about that," said John. "Well done, my friend. Congratulations," Eamonn added, to which John replied: "Thank you very much, yes I'm a very lucky man."

WATCH: John Torode reveals he's leaving This Morning for his wedding preparations

Bride-to-be Lisa dropped a big hint about her impending nuptials as she posted an Instagram snap last week, showing off her wedding-ready hair. "Hair colour wedding ready!!! Thank you @senizalkancolour for waving your magic wand @nevillesalon," she wrote alongside a photo of her gorgeous sunshine blonde locks. Lisa, 47, and John, 54, became engaged on Christmas Day last year.

Lisa and John are marrying very soon

Over the summer, the former EastEnders actress spoke about her wedding plans, revealing that her daughter Billie, 13, will be her "best woman". "She's very excited about it, and about wearing a great dress," Lisa told HELLO! magazine.

Speaking about her husband-to-be, Lisa admitted that they "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She shared: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

