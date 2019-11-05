Stacey Solomon addresses those Joe Swash wedding reports The Loose Women panellist has responded to the rumours

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash sent fans into meltdown over the weekend after the pair were pictured dressed up on the beach in what looked like wedding attire, during their holiday to the Maldives. After sharing a gorgeous family photo on Instagram, eagle-eyed followers were convinced that Joe was wearing a wedding ring and rumours started circulating that the pair had tied the knot in secret. But on Tuesday, Stacey addressed the reports on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panellist appeared in a video with Joe, and said: "We just need to clear this up, I didn't realise while we were away that lots of people had messaged and commented that they thought that we had got married."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash cleared up the wedding rumours

She continued: "I am only just reading through them now, thinking oh my god, this has gone a bit weird." "We are not married," Joe interjected. Stacey added: "We wouldn't secretly get married anyway as I would be so over the moon about it that I would be telling everyone. And all our families would be there too, Joe's family and my family would all be there if we were going to get married. I don't even think you can get married in the Maldives unless you are Maldivian?"

Stacey explained the sweet meaning behind Joe's rings

While Joe and Stacey aren't married just yet, they didn't rule out tying the knot in the future. "Joe's rings that he wears are not wedding rings," Stacey told viewers. "They are my dad's rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck. And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring," Joe said. Looking at her boyfriend, Stacey replied: "No, you can keep them and wear both!" "Sorry everyone, we are not married," she added. "No, not yet," said Joe.

Stacey and Joe have been dating since 2016 and recently Joe revealed that he knew that his girlfriend was "the one" after they met in Australia while filming I'm A Celebrity's sister show, Extra Camp. Stacey, meanwhile, gushed about Joe during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky." The pair welcomed their first child together, Rex, in May, and also have children from previous relationships. Stacey is mum to sons Zachary and Leighton, while Joe is dad to son Harry.

