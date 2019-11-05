Gemma Atkinson forced to defend three stone weight loss after being criticised The former Emmerdale actress had the best response to a naysayer

Gemma Atkinson has been working hard to look after her body following the arrival of her baby daughter Mia in July and has dropped an impressive three stone in just four months. The former Emmerdale actress shared a lengthy post on Instagram about her weight loss journey, which inspired many of her fans – particularly new mums. However, one naysayer replied to the star's post, writing: "Why do you feel the need to share this? Not all people have the time to remove baby weight and get a six-pack. And that post is boring man." Gemma was quick to respond, and replied: "Boring enough to read, get angry and react to it by replying? Bore off."

Gemma Atkinson defended her weight loss transformation

Watch the former Emmerdale star talk about motherhood to HELLO!

The star was also met with many positive comments from fans and took time to answer as many as she could to answer further questions that they had. One wrote asking: "Gemma I've been going back and forth about starting stronger but currently don't have any weights. What starting weight would you recommend? Seeing your journey has got me motivated to get started." Gemma replied: "I started on 2kg and don't go heavier than 4kg. It's a circuit so you'll do the same exercises more than once so you don't want to start heavy." Another asked the new mum: "You look great well done! Do you exercise every day?" Gemma responded: "Gosh no, I do four days a week. Two 45 minute gym sessions and two cardio days. Either 15 minute HIIT at home, a long dog walk with the pram or 30 minutes on the bike or stairmaster."

Gemma just two weeks after she gave birth

In Gemma's body transformation post, she had shared two videos to show how much her body had changed. The first clip had been taken just two weeks after she gave birth, while the second was filmed 16 weeks after welcoming Mia. In the caption of the post, the former Hollyoaks star revealed that she currently weighs just over 11 stone and that she had been two pounds heavier when she discovered she was pregnant, and 14 stone at her highest pregnancy weight.

The star has lost three stone since Mia's arrival

The doting mum explained that she was doing a 12-week transformation with her fitness trainer and so was having to record her measurements every two weeks so that her progress can be documented. Gemma also pointed out that the weight she had lost was muscle as well as body fat, and that she was wanting to preserve as much muscle as possible. She added: "Despite looking 'snapped back' in the above video, I still have a long way to go when it comes to feeling my best and being at my fittest again. I want to concentrate on smashing my PB's again! I used to deadlift 90kg, I'm currently on 20kg. I used to be able to do three pull-ups (which was a big deal for me!) at present, I can't even do one."

Gemma ended her lengthy post by revealing her health was more important to her than ever before now that she is a mum with a baby who depends on her. "What's the point in looking ok but not feeling ok? To me, the two go hand in hand and with little Mia depending on me, my health is more important than ever."

