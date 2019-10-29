Lisa Faulkner's bridal hair clip is IDEAL for brides that don't want to wear a veil What a great wedding alternative...

Lisa Faulkner is totally living her best life right now! Fresh from her dazzling wedding to TV chef John Torode at Aynhoe Park on Thursday, the former EastEnders actress has been in the headliners ever since, from her stunning dress to THAT wedding cake. We loved her bridal beauty; the fresh-faced makeup to her bohemian hairstyle, we loved it all. And in case you didn't know, it was Holly Willoughby's hair stylist Ciler Peksah created Lisa's traditional, half-up, half-down style. The ends were lightly curled, giving her tresses a lovely relaxed vibe. Instead of a veil, it was fastened with a pretty bejewelled clip. Newlywed Lisa shared a photo of the heart-shaped clip and revealed it came from Isabella Henry Headdresses. Speaking about the crystalised, bespoke piece, she said: "As soon as I saw this beautiful @IsabellaHenryHeaddressesn heart comb, I fell in love with it and knew I wanted to wear it on my wedding day."

We loved this sparkly hair clip Lisa wore on her wedding day

Veils are often seen as a traditional part of any bridal look, but in more recent years, many brides choose not to wear them, instead choosing a flower crown or even a fascinator for a more modern take on bridal. An accessory like Lisa's is a great alternative because as well as being a lot less expensive, you don't run the risk of having a veil blow in the wind or get in the way on the dance floor. Plus, it gives the groom one less thing to worry about before the big 'I do' moment.

After securing the clip, Ciler wrote: "Congratulations to the most kind and soft hearted @lisafaulknercooks and her Husband John ! It was such a pleasure to be there on your special day to make your dream wedding hair come true! Hair styling and cutting by me."

Mother-of-one Lisa's icy blonde locks were coloured and refreshed ahead of her wedding day by colour expert Seniz Alkan at the Neville hair salon in London's Belgravia.

