Ellie Goulding's bridesmaid shares sweet photo of her glam bridal team What a stunning lot

We'll never tire of seeing new photos of Ellie Goulding's bridal gown! The singer, who wore five different bridal outfits throughout her wedding to Caspar Jopling, made one beautiful bride. In a new photo shared by one of her bridesmaids, Cassandra Gracey, we see another behind-the-scenes look at the lovely Ellie in her fabulous Chloé wedding dress. In the snap, the star's seven adult bridesmaids are pictured standing in a semi-circle around Ellie as they each hold a part of her dress train. All dressed in pale blue, with their hair in similar up-dos, the ladies' close friendship is clear to see.

Photo credit: Instagram / Cassandra Gracey

Cassandra, who is a President at 4th Floor Creative at Sony Music, wrote: "Truly her finest gig yet... the most beautiful bride... on the most spectacular day... I mean - no one before or after, will manage to get me looking almost angelic... so much love to Ellie and Caspar. Thank you for the honour - and to all the sisters and dearest friends in the bridal team - what an unforgettable weekend we shared."

Ellie arrived at her wedding ceremony in a bright blue VW camper van and wowed well-wishers in this amazing bespoke silk double crepe gown by French fashion house Chloé. The unique design, which was embroidered with white roses and glass beads, took over 640 hours to make. Ellie previously told Vogue that her wedding dress was inspired by both Princess Anne and Princess Grace of Monaco's elegant matrimonial gowns.

The bespoke bridesmaids dresses in silk cadi were also by Chloé, designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Each was embroidered with a tone-on-tone organza braid.

In Cassandra's photo we spotted one bridesmaid, Ellie's makeup artist Lucy Wearing, with a bag over her shoulder, perhaps full of the group's lipsticks for the day? Lucy shared her own pre-wedding pictures of her famous friend getting ready before the ceremony, writing: "Honoured to not only do Ellie’s make up and spend that special morning with her but to also have been one of seven bridesmaids with the best view in the house."