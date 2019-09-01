YouTuber Victoria Magrath (aka InTheFrow) is married! See her STUNNING wedding dress It's the Instagram wedding of the year…

This weekend, YouTube star and author Victoria Magrath (Inthefrow) married her long-term boyfriend Alex Harrison in Provence, France, and she looked absolutely beautiful in her Phillipa Lepley wedding dress. The stunning wedding, which obviously had its own hashtag - #FrowWedding - could rival the biggest Instagram wedding since Chiara Ferragni's nuptials in September 2018.

The photo of the couple shows Victoria gazing at her new husband in her breathtaking gown, whilst Alex looked dapper in his Ted Baker suit.

Photographer: Rob Walker

Victoria captioned the above photo: "The most perfect day of my life,

The day I became his wife.

31/08/19

#FrowWedding

Photo @robwalkerphotography

Dress @phillipalepley

Flowers @allforlovelondon

Planner @tlc_thelobstercollective

Husband @harrison "

Talking about seeing her dress for the first time, Victoria said: "This whole process has truly been exceptional. And I can't tell you the smile I had on my face when I left. This is the first time I've seen my dress turn from an exquisitely fitted corset into a full, wedding dress. I could have cried, it's so beautiful."

RELATED: What Victoria's interview with Inthefrow

In another post, she said: "The corset in my dress, wowsa, I've never seen my waist look so fantastic. The shape, the fit, and the materials used, honestly I could not be happier that I found Phillipa Lepley as my wedding dress designer. She's one of the most amazing ladies I've ever met."

Victoria accessorised her dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and her makeup was applied by global makeup artist Nikki Makeup, her hair was expertly styled by Larry King.

Prior to the big day, Victoria posted updates to her 856k Instagram followers, and shared her wedding guests' photos and videos showing they were en route. Lydia Millen (below) and her husband Ali Gordon attended the wedding, as did her best YouTube pal, fitness blogger Carly Rowena.

The weekend was full of fun. Guests were invited to a black and white party on the eve of the wedding, and the following day there was a pool party prior to the ceremony. Chaos ensued on Sunday when their friends got stranded after the wedding - with all flights from Lyon cancelled. What a nightmare! Let's all hope they make their way home without any stress.

Fans and friends were quick to share well wishes though, with one saying: "Don’t think I’ve been this excited for a wedding since Harry and Meghan."

MORE: The Elie Saab wedding dress EVERYONE is talking about & what happened at the dress fitting

Victoria has been sharing her wedding planning experience since she said 'yes' to Alex when he proposed in Vancouver. Alex's proposal was also captured on camera, and Victoria shared it to her fans in an Instagram post with the caption: "A romantic bike ride around our favourite city, to the perfect spot in Vancouver, when he got down on one knee and made me his Fiancée. I love you @harrison. WE’RE ENGAGED!"

For the hen party, Victoria headed to Cornwall with 16 of her closest friends and described it as the best weekend of her life.

Victoria rose to fame in 2012 when she established Inthefrow, and now has over 620k followers on YouTube, 860k followers on Instagram, and her own book.