26 incredible celebrity bridesmaid dresses: From Ariana Grande's bra top to Michelle Keegan's satin gown

Celebrities may be used to taking centre stage when it comes to their careers, but the likes of Michelle Keegan, Dianne Buswell and Sofia Vergara have happily taken a backseat to act as supportive bridesmaids for their friends and family on their wedding days.

From Frankie Bridge's head-to-toe sequins to Emily Ratajkowski's leg-lengthening mini dress and Pippa Middleton's figure-skimming gown, look back at all the most stunning celeb bridesmaid dresses of all time.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande wore a very risque outfit for her brother Frankie Grande's Star Wars-themed wedding with partner Hale Leon on 4 May 2022.

The thank u, next hitmaker opted for a Vera Wang black bridesmaid co-ord, with the designer explaining on Twitter: "She chose a custom black lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt." She wore her hair fastened in a half-up style with a large bow.

Michelle Keegan

Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan looked sensational in a slinky satin bridesmaid dress at her sister-in-law Jessica Wright's wedding back in September 2021.

The champagne-coloured gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched waist and floor-length skirt, was from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection, and she accessorised with Pandora jewellery.

Jess Wright

For her brother Joshua's wedding in Majorca in 2018, Jess Wright wore a pretty pink bridesmaid dress by ReneKCouture with a halterneck and fitted waist.

The reality TV star was pictured alongside her younger sister Natalya, who wore a matching bridesmaid frock, her brothers Mark and Josh, who looked dapper in blue suits, and Josh's new bride Hollie Kane as they stood in front of the beautiful scenery at the private estate, La Fortaleza.

Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden's four bridesmaids, including Dianne Buswell, all wore different dresses. For the outdoor ceremony in Wales, the TV star wore a multiway pink floor-length gown, and she styled hers to feature a plunging neckline, thick straps and wrap waist.

Frankie Bridge

How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.

Frankie Bridge was also one of several bridesmaids wearing sparkling numbers at her friend Charlotte's nuptials in February 2022. She was pictured in a gorgeous embellished Club L gown with a high neckline and capped sleeves with a price tag of £120 – and the show-stopping dress also comes in black.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby was a bridesmaid at her sister Kelly’s wedding in 2010 and looked beautiful in a dove grey floor-length gown, which featured ruched detailing. With her hair worn down and smoky eye makeup it was a characteristically stylish look from the This Morning host.

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton was almost at risk of upstaging the bride when she served as maid of honour at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister looked stunning in a white Alexander McQueen gown, which featured a cowl neckline and button back detail.

Sofia Vergara

With her model credentials, it is no doubt Sofia looked glowing when she stepped up to the role of bridesmaid for her friend Chi in 2015. She held a small posy of cream roses as she stood smiling in her bandeau yellow gown.

Jessica Biel

The Sinner actress Jessica Biel stepped out in a chocolate-coloured gown when she was bridesmaid at 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell's wedding in Italy in 2008.

Lydia Bright

Lydia Bright played a starring role in the wedding of her parents – Debbie and Dave – at the end of August, by acting as a bridesmaid alongside her sisters Georgia and Roma. The mum-to-be looked beautiful for the occasion in an £875 Needle & Thread metallic dress, embellished with sequins and created from antique lace. Sadly, it has already sold out online for fans hoping to recreate her breathtaking bridesmaid style.

Samantha Faiers

The Mummy Diaries star Sam was maid of honour at her sister Billie’s wedding in March. Given the exotic beachfront setting in the Maldives, the mum-of-two was dressed in a gorgeous ivory gown with a plunging neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. Later in the day, a shorter dress allowed Sam to dance away at the evening reception.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as a bridesmaid at her friend Kara Smith's wedding. The actress wore a cream maxi dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim, while some of the other bridesmaids wore complementing tiered gowns.

Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian asked all of her sisters to be bridesmaids for her wedding to Kanye West in May 2014, with Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie all wearing floor-length white gowns for the occasion.

Beyonce Knowles

Solange Knowles also asked her bridesmaids and wedding guests to wear white for her wedding to Alan Ferguson. Joining the bridal party was Beyoncé, who wore an affordable Torn by Ronny Kobo dress which cost around £275, for her bridesmaid duties.

Claudia Winkleman

Strictly host Claudia was a bridesmaid for Victoria Coren and David Mitchell in November 2012, and wore a chic navy short-sleeved gown with a plunging v neckline.

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon donned a high-neck burgundy lace dress when she was maid of honour at her best friend Lisa Carpenter's wedding in September 2015.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajkowski wowed in a peach dress when she was a bridesmaid for a friend. Her unconventional short dress featured fluted sleeves and a milkmaid neckline. She teamed her cute dress with skyscraper strappy heels and wore her hair back in a bun. The other bridesmaids had short dresses in varying colours and styles.

Alaia Baldwin

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia was pretty in pink as she took on bridesmaid duties at her model sibling's nuptials to Justin Bieber in September 2019. She shared a photo of herself kissing her husband on a boat to the wedding wearing a pink satin dress which she teamed with matching heels and a pearl handbag.

Rihanna

Rihanna led a group of bridesmaids dressed in tonal shades of purple for her close friend and assistant Jennifer Morale's wedding in 2015.

Vicky Pattison

The former I'm a Celebrity winner was maid of honour at her sister Laura's wedding in Mexico in January 2019, and while fans were distracted by the way Vicky appeared to be standing in front of the bride, we love her navy one-shoulder ASOS bridesmaid dress, which was paired with gold sandals and was perfect for the beach setting.

Lena Dunham

The Girls actress wore a lilac floor-length gown at her best friend Isabel Bramlette Halley's Midsummer Night's Dream themed wedding in 2014.

Kate Bosworth

Proving you can wear black to a wedding, Kate Bosworth looked stunning in this satin floor-length gown when she was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding in Sydney in March 2008.

Georgia May Jagger

Model Georgia and her sister Elizabeth both wore blue Vivienne Westwood gowns to act as bridesmaids for their mum Jerry Hall's nuptials to Rupert Murdoch in March 2016.

Paris Hilton

Paris looked beautiful in blue as a bridesmaid for her sister Nicky Hilton's lavish London wedding at Kensington Palace in July 2015. Her powder blue gown was a custom design from Alice + Olivia, and was complemented by her loose curls and bouquet of white roses.

Cara Delevingne

The model-turned-actress looked elegant in a white cap sleeve midi dress for her sister Poppy Delevingne's wedding to James Cook in London in May 2014.

