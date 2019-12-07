It's an exciting time for Amy Dowden, as not only has she reached the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing for the first time alongside her celebrity partner Karim Zeroual, but she is also busy wedding planning with her fiancé Ben Jones ahead of their big day in 2020. The bride-to-be has shared some details about her wedding after they got engaged in 2018, including the two Strictly co-stars she has asked to be her bridesmaids and a sneak peek at their wedding venue…

Who is Ben Jones?

Just like the Strictly star, Ben is also a professional dancer. The couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. Together they run the Art in Motion dance school in Dudley.

When did the couple get engaged?

Amy announced her engagement to Ben in 2018 after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve.

When are they getting married?

In April, the Strictly pro revealed they were planning to marry in summer 2020 after securing their dream wedding venue. "Today is all about the big day," she captioned a photo of herself with her fiancé. "At the venue and so excited!!!! Now we need to get organised- send our save the date and start the count down!!!! #summer2020 #wedding #happy #excited #cantwait #love."

In July, Amy revealed that the one-year countdown to her big day with fiancé Ben was officially on. "A year until we say 'I do'. #excitingtimes #cantwait #somuchtodo #haventevensentsavethedates," she said on Instagram, alongside a snap of the couple. "The official countdown to the big day has begun! One year today," she later told her followers in her Instagram Stories.

Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse are set to be bridesmaids. "On a serious note so honoured that you have asked me to be your bridesmaid for your special day," wrote Diane. "I can't wait!! You’re going to be the most perfect bride." Oti also said: "I said YES!!!! Well... to being a bridesmaid that is. Thank you so much babes and for allowing me to share this moment with you @amy_dowden. Let's make this the happiest day of your life and yes, I will enjoy these goodies on your behalf!!! Love you x. #sisterhood #strictlysisters."

