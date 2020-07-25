Strictly's Amy Dowden overcome with emotion on what would have been her wedding day eve The dancer would have gotten married on Saturday had it not be for COVID-19

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden was feeling emotional on Friday as she revealed to fans that it would have been her wedding day eve if it hadn't been for COVID-19.

Talking to fans via her Instagram stories, and looking close to tears, the 28-year-old professional dancer said: "Hey guys, excuse the crazy hair this morning. So today should have been my last day as a Miss.

Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family...spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

The star, who got engaged to fellow dancer Ben Jones back in 2017, continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling'."

The couple will now marry next year

Revealing how she will be marking the day with Ben and her family, she added: "We're going to mark the day tomorrow, our COVID wedding day, and have a lunch, just the two of us and see our family afterwards... but yeah, I want to say a massive thank you to so many of you and our friends who have sent some lovely cards and gifts to get us through the weekend.

"It's going to be a weird one this weekend. I am sending so much love to all those couples that were supposed to be getting married and everyone out there, just remember safety is the most important thing and we still have a big day ahead," she said.