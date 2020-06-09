Dianne Buswell shares honest opinion on Amy Dowden as bride-to-be The Strictly star is set to take on the role of bridesmaid at Amy's wedding

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has spoken out about fellow dancer Amy Dowden as a bride-to-be since being forced to postpone her wedding day amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Amy opened up about the effect of the virus on her big day with professional dancer Ben Jones (which was previously planned for July), and said, "It's a new countdown to get excited about. I know it's not just me. Two of my friends should have been getting married in May. There are so many couples out there who have had to cancel their wedding. Your love doesn’t change and the day will be more special."

Speaking to Dianne, she added, "I do feel sorry for you because you are going to have to put up with even longer of me talking about my wedding." And apparently she really has been discussing her wedding plans for a long time, as Dianne replied, "She's one of those brides who just chats about their wedding. I think you must have been talking about your wedding since you were six years old." Understandably so, we say.

The last one and a half years in particular will have seen Amy focused on planning her wedding day, after Ben proposed on New Year's Eve in 2018. It was in April 2019 when the Strictly pro revealed they were planning to marry in summer 2020, as she shared a photo of herself and her fiance with the caption, "At the venue and so excited! Now we need to get organised, send our save the date and start the countdown! #summer2020 #wedding #happy #excited #cantwait #love."

In May 2020 Amy was forced to face facts and took the decision to cancel her hen do. "I didn't have a clue what the plan was – it was going to be a big surprise," she told HELLO!. "My bridesmaids worked so hard on it, but it's just one of those things."

Dianne and Oti Mabuse are set to be bridesmaids on the big day, and Dianne shared the news on Instagram saying, "So honoured that you have asked me to be your bridesmaid for your special day. I can't wait! You're going to be the most perfect bride." Oti added, "I said YES! Well… To being a bridesmaid that is. Thank you so much babes and for allowing me to share this moment with you @amy_dowden. Let's make this the happiest day of your life."

