Strictly's Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's sweetest moments The couple have been together since 2001

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Tess Daly and her TV presenter husband Vernon Kay have certainly had their ups and downs in their relationship. But after nearly 20 years and two children together, they seem to be happier than ever. So much so, that Vernon has recently spoken out in defence of their relationship after it was suggested they never spend much time together.

Well, it certainly seems that they do judging by the adorable posts that Tess often uploads to social media. We've rounded up the sweetest moments throughout their relationship. So without further ado…

How did Tess Daly and Vernon Kay meet?

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay began dating in 2001, shortly after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter. In an interview for Digital Spy some years later, the mum-of-two looked back on the early times of their relationship. "It was all quite immediate, really, because we instantly had such a blast together," she said. "I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you." How romantic!

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's wedding day

In 2003, after two years of dating, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high-profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key.

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception.

Do Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have children?

The couple gave birth to their first daughter Phoebe in 2004. Five years later, they welcomed their second daughter Amber.

What do Tess Daly and Vernon Kay love doing?

The family clearly love a trip abroad (who doesn't?). What better way to spend the holidays with your loved ones on a gorgeous beach, or in Tess and Vernon's case, on a boat cruising on the Italian lakes? This post came after their trip to Lake Como in summer 2018. And the happy couple couldn't resist a cheeky selfie. Cute.

Tess and Vernon enjoyed a trip to Italy in summer 2018

Does Tess Daly show sweet moments with Vernon Kay on Instagram?

Vernon celebrated his 45th birthday in April 2019. Doting wife Tess couldn't let him celebrate without blowing out some birthday candles! Tess posted this adorable picture of her husband looking particularly pleased with his treat.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's red carpet date nights

There's nothing better than getting glammed up and heading out for a night on the town with your partner, and Tess and Vernon certainly scrub up well! The couple attended the BAFTA awards in February 2019 and looked sufficiently gorgeous. Tess stunned in a red strapless number and Vernon looked dapper in a blue tailored suit.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay love a trip to Wimbledon

The couple have spent many summers attending centre court at Wimbledon to watch the games. In 2017, Tess posted this picture of the married couple in the royal box on centre court before the action began.

A sweet throwback photo of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

After almost 20 years together, the couple are bound to have many old pictures to look back on with fond memories. In 2015, Tess posted this amazing throwback picture on her Instagram of the pair posing in a shoot. Tess captioned the post: "One more! #TBT myself and Vernon… this photo was on the cover of Cosmopolitan – nice bit of chiselled jaw action (him not me)." An oldie but goodie!

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay back when Vernon had long hair

In this even BIGGER throwback (back when Vernon sported his trademark long locks), Tess and Vernon look all loved-up as they attended the 2002 comedy awards. Pictured in a cosy embrace, the couple look SO adorable.

