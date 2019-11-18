Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman celebrate on Strictly hen party in Blackpool The co-hosts let their hair down after the show in Blackpool

It was a big night for the Strictly Come Dancing team on Saturday for more than one reason. Not only were they celebrating reaching a pivotal point in the competition with their live show at Blackpool Tower, but it also marked the hen party of one of the show's hair stylists, Amy Heath.

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hit the town after they finished filming to celebrate alongside other members of the team, where they all donned matching Team Bride glasses and other novelty sunglasses, while the bride-to-be donned a sash and personalised T-shirt.

Sharing a photo as they got the celebrations underway at Blackpool Tower, Claudia wrote: "Amy's hen in Blackpool." She later posed with her co-host Tess in shiny silver glasses, in a photo she simply captioned: "Sorry Blackpool." Tess, meanwhile, posted a Boomerang video of herself and Claudia dancing in a bar, writing: "YES we are dancing (the party glasses are a prop for our friends hen do) #Blackpool #amy."

Both Tess and Claudia had changed out of the glam ensembles they had worn earlier in the night for the Strictly live show. Tess swapped her Suzanne Neville silver gown for a black top and trousers, while Claudia also appeared to have traded her show-stopping gold Alice + Olivia suit in favour of something a little more low-key.

The presenters didn't reveal many details of their night out, but a video posted by Claudia showed herself and Tess dancing on a crowded dancefloor at one of the town's nightclubs. "Thank you Blackpool," she wrote.

While the Strictly presenters were celebrating on the hen party, the professional dancers had another reason to party – for Janette Manrara's birthday. The dancer turned 36 on Sunday, and she revealed she had been "partying like a rockstar in Blackpool" in honour of the special day, which she shares with former contestant Gemma Atkinson, who was also in the town with her partner Gorka Marquez and their baby daughter Mia.

