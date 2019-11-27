Vernon Kay responds to claims he and Tess Daly are 'living separate lives' Vernon and the Strictly host were last pictured together in July

Vernon Kay has made the rare move of commenting on the state of his marriage to Tess Daly. The TV presenter and the Strictly Come Dancing host haven't been photographed together in public since July, which left one fan querying whether he and Tess have been "living separate lives". The couple rarely share pictures of each other on their social media accounts, but when Vernon shared a sweet image of their two daughters on Instagram on Tuesday, one follower commented, admitting that it "feels like you and @tessdaly are living separate lives. I hope not. Love you guys."

Vernon responded to the concerned follower, insisting that his private photos don't need to be shared in a public domain. He said: "Pictures of our family life are all labelled nicely on an iPad or in Apple photo books for us to share, as a family. No need to invite the world into our home life, some do, but it’s not for us. We are 100 [per cent]. Thanks for asking." Fans of him and Tess were very happy to hear that the couple are still very much together. One responded: "Good for you. Just because you and Tess are in the public does not mean you can't have a private life. Stay strong you two lovely people (not that I know you both!!) But from one human to another stay strong."

Vernon responded to a concerned fan after he posted this photo of his daughters

Tess and Vernon tied the knot on 12 September 2003. The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. The couple travelled in style between the two venues in an old fashioned VW camper van. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together". The couple have since become parents to two daughters – Phoebe and Amber.

Vernon last posted a photo of himself and Tess in July

It was clear from their wedding day that they prefer to keep their life private as they shunned a high profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key. The couple’s marriage has come under scrutiny on a couple of occasions in recent years, and both Tess and Vernon have admitted that marriage isn’t all plain sailing, after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015. "Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day," Tess told The Times in 2017.

