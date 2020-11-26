I'm a Celebrity's Vernon Kay reduces Tess Daly to tears for this adorable reason The couple have been married since 2003

Tess Daly has confessed she cried after watching her husband Vernon Kay break down in tears on Wednesday's I'm a Celebrity.

The dad-of-two was overcome with emotion after his co-star Beverley Callard won him a spa day treat following a trial at Gwrych Castle. Along with Giovanna Fletcher, Jessica Plummer and Ruthie Henshall, the actress was covered in cockroaches and insects in the Mean Massage challenge.

Tess Daly shares emotional clip of Vernon Kay on I'm a Celebrity

"We had to choose one person each," explained Beverley. "None of us chose ourselves… I chose Vernon. I love you Vernon and I was thinking about Tess and your girls and I just thought he deserves it."

Completely surprised, Vernon replied: "Bev, thank you." To which, Beverley remarked: "You're crying." However, Vernon joked: "I'm not crying" as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

Watching the heartfelt moment unfold, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess wrote: "This made me well up [crying emoji] so sweet of @beverleycallard."

Vernon has been married to the Strictly host since 2003

Tess and Vernon married in 2003 and later renewed their vows in France five years ago. Vernon recently told his fellow Castle-dwellers about how he secretly masterminded their vow renewal ceremony. He even arranged for Tess' then stylist to create multiple dresses for her so she would have a selection to choose from when the big day was sprung on her.

"So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows," Tess later said on social media. "Here’s a picture from that special day @vernonkay @imacelebrity."

The two TV stars are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the UK, managing extremely busy television careers as well as being doting parents to their two daughters. They are doting parents to their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

