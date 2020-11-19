I'm A Celebrity's Gwrych Castle is a fairytale wedding venue – see photos Future brides will be able to say "I do" at this famous location

Gwrych Castle is playing host to an I'm A Celebrity series with a difference – and future brides can get excited about the prospect of getting married within its stunning historic walls.

The Grade I listed ruin in north Wales is surrounded by stunning scenery. It stands in 250 acres of gardens and grounds and has extensive views over former parkland including a deer park and the Irish Sea. Every fairytale wedding deserves a castle setting, and it doesn’t get more magical than this.

This historic castle ruin is a beautiful backdrop for photos

It has played host to many wedding receptions and provided a glorious backdrop for lots of newlyweds, but soon the castle will be able to be the place you say "I do". The website reads: "At this point in time we are only able to host receptions and will in the near future be able to have licensed civil ceremonies."

Speaking exclusively to Gwrych Castle, we learnt of plans for a £10million project to transform the ruined castle into a fully functioning wedding venue.

The castle can host the most magical receptions

Brides will be able to exclusively hire the castle to enjoy its surroundings all day and night.

The marble staircase that the I'm A Celebrity contestants have been seen walking up and down to and from trials will be one of the key features of the venue – the perfect place for glowing brides to pose on their big day.

There are plans to get a licence to allow couples to get married at the venue

Just off of this staircase will be a dining room, ideal for grand wedding breakfasts.

There are hopeful plans to include self-catering suites within the castle itself and the team have already completed work to renovate the on-site beach house. Just 400 yards from the main castle lies this cosy abode.

This cosy beach house is 400 yards from the main castle and can be rented out

The homely space will provide the blueprint for the castle renovations – in-keeping with its rich history with traditional furniture and antique paintings.

ITV have been using the beach house during filming – and you could book it on Airbnb for a romantic minimoon.

The castle is steeped in history and it was one of the first attempts at replicating true medieval architecture in Europe and so it is ideal for brides seeking a rustic and historical venue.

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity was thrown into uncertainty but luckily the team were able to secure the ruined Gwrych Castle in Wales for the celebrities to stay. The I'm A Celebrity production has included adding roofs to ruined buildings and this work is the first step in a huge renovation project – subject to funding.

