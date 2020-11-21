Look back at I'm A Celebrity star Russell Watson's fairytale Spanish wedding The classical singer's wedding to Louise Harris was magical

I'm A Celebrity star Russell Watson married Louise Harris, the woman he credits with transforming his life, in a fairytale Spanish ceremony in August 2015.

HELLO! exclusively covered the magical ceremony, which saw the world-famous tenor wed the love of his life in the enchanting mountain village of Benahavís.

"Louise has taught me many things but most of all how to love. I have never been more content. It really is a fairytale ending," Russell said at the time. Take a look back at their special day...

Russell Watson and Louise Harris married in Spain in August 2015

The singer was living alone following years of health problems during which he battled two brain tumours, the second of which almost killed him, when a chance meeting with Louise in a restaurant in Alderley Edge in their home county changed his life.

READ MORE: Russell Watson tells HELLO! about his magical engagement

Louise chose a stunning ivory Ronald Joyce gown with a crystal tiara and Swarovski crystal shoes, made for her by shoe designer Jimmy Choo at the request of Russell.

Russell says Louise changed his life for the better

"They make my heart skip a beat every time I look at them," Louise said. "Jimmy Choo said to me, 'Louise I want to design you a shoe that no one else in the world has.' I could never have imagined something so special. I've called it the Mrs Watson.'"

Russell said of the moment he first saw Louise in her wedding gown, "It was a combination of love, happiness and pride when I saw her looking so beautiful." Unable to resist, Russell led the singing of the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful, chosen for the ceremony because of the couple's love of animals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the cast of I'm A Celebrity

"Everyone was mumbling, so I raised my arms and went, 'Come on!' The next thing, we were singing the roof off. It felt fantastic. Like a real celebration," said Russell, who later serenaded his new wife with the Spanish song Grenada.

Reflecting on their special day, Louise told HELLO! at the time: "The wedding makes everything complete. I married the man of my dreams."

For more stories like this, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.