Rochelle Humes delights fans with sweet throwback picture of her engagement to Marvin

As well as sunning herself in the idyllic holiday destination of the Maldives, Rochelle Humes has another reason to celebrate - her and her husband Marvin have hit a big milestone in their relationship. She took to Instagram to reveal that the pair have celebrated their anniversary with a sweet throwback picture of the day they got engaged.

She wrote: "8 years ago today. Happy Anniversary my love. Faces with a few more lines, a lot more wine and deffo less hair. Wouldn’t change a thing except the rapid decline in sleep, wow just look at how well slept we were.." In the snap, the couple looked happy as they toasted the good news with a glass of champagne on the beach in Antigua, with Rochelle showing off the new rock on her finger.

And if a family holiday and an anniversary weren't enough, the TV presenter also joked: "Ps I found that M&S bikini the other day, pulled out the padding don’t need that any more after the babies." The gold halterneck swimwear features gold studs and it looks incredible on her, much like the costumes she has been rocking over the last few days while holidaying in the Maldives. We'd be lying if we said we haven't been jealous of her nude swimsuit from a Dubai-based brand Beach City and the white belted one from WeWoreWhat.

Rochelle on holiday with Marvin and their two children in the Maldives

Former JLS singer Marvin popped the question with a £45,000 heart-shaped ring created by luxury London jewellers Boodles. Both announced the news on social media shortly afterwards, with 34-year-old Marvin gushing on Twitter: "Happy New Year everyone!!! So everyone hears it from me... Rochelle and I are engaged!! Party time tonight! Have a great one..All love..Marv x"

The couple met back in 2010, and despite a short two-month split in November 2010 due to work commitments, they reunited in January 2011. And a lot has changed since then! They now share two beautiful little girls Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina, 2.