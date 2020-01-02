Zoe Kravitz channels Audrey Hepburn in first photos from star-studded wedding The Big Little Lies star finally shared photos from her big day

Zoe Kravitz has finally shared photos from her wedding to Karl Glusman on Instagram, six months after they tied the knot. The couple were joined by celebrity friends including Zoe's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley for the nuptials, which took place at her father Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris on 29 June.

Not only have Zoe's wedding photos on Instagram offered a fascinating look inside their wedding and her dad's amazing property, but also revealed the first look at her wedding dress. The 30-year-old appears to have taken inspiration from Audrey Hepburn when choosing her gown, with her off-the-shoulder tea-length gown a dead-ringer for the Givenchy wedding dress worn by the actress in her movie Funny Face.

Zoe Kravitz has shared her first photos from her wedding to Karl Glusman

Judging by her Instagram posts, Zoe's wedding dress was designed by Alexander Wang. Just a few days prior to sharing her wedding photos, Zoe posted a birthday message to the fashion designer, which featured her bespoke dress hanging in the background. The beautiful bride teamed the full-skirted dress with ivory kitten heels, with her hair tied back into a bun and accessorised with an ivory bow headband.

Zoe's dress has drawn comparisons to Audrey Hepburn's gown in Funny Face

The black-and-white photos show how the bride was escorted by her dad, Lenny, as well as her mum Lisa Bonet, step-dad Jason Momoa, and their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf as she made her entrance on a grand staircase in the incredible home. Guests included Alicia Keys and Laura Dern, who told Zoe the wedding was "the most special day".

Zoe and Karl married in Paris on 29 June 2019

Lenny's 18th-century mansion certainly appeared to be the perfect venue for the nuptials; the three-storey property was formerly owned by a French government minister and features picturesque gardens where a band performed, and also where guests tucked into an al fresco wedding breakfast on banquet tables. No wonder Reese has described it as her "top moment of 2019!"

