Gary Lineker's ex-wife Danielle Bux shares gorgeous new photo from secret wedding

She managed to keep their big day a secret for several months, but now Danielle Bux has delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a rare glimpse at her wedding to Nate Greenwald. The model, who was previously married to Gary Lineker from 2009 until 2016, posted a throwback shot to celebrate the New Year.

The photo shows Danielle walking along the beach at their nuptials, which were held at Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. The bride wore a slinky satin sleeveless gown for her big day, with a tulle veil sweeping along the floor behind her. "Walking into 2020 like!" Danielle wrote alongside the photo.

Danielle Bux shared a new wedding photo to celebrate the New Year

It marked only the second time Danielle has shared photos from her intimate wedding on social media; in November, the 40-year-old surprised fans by sharing three beautiful photographs of herself and her new husband, writing: "#Throwback to our summer wedding @nategreenwald." The professional photos offered a glimpse at their idyllic summer wedding, with the newlyweds posing under a pretty archway of foliage and white, pink and blue flowers.

Danielle has been romantically involved with lawyer Nate since 2016, following her move Stateside after her split from Gary. The Match of the Day host and his ex have remained close friends, and Gary was one of the first to congratulate Danielle on the birth of her and Nate's daughter in August 2017.

The 40-year-old married Nate Greenwald in summer 2019

In fact, the two still best friends, despite a 19 year age gap. Speaking to The Mirror in September, Gary, 58, explained: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

Speaking to The Times that same month, Gary suggested that Danielle's desire for children caused their split. The former England star recalled: "Obviously I would have done, but she said, 'It’s not fair on you.' Then I said, 'Well, I’d feel terrible if I stop you doing it.'" Gary shares four sons with his previous wife Michelle Cockayne.

