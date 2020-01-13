Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima and his fiancée Giada Lini are no doubt looking forward to their nuptials this summer, and the pro dancer has now revealed some finer details about the big day. Speaking to HELLO! at the Strictly tour rehearsals, the Italian dancer explained how the couple have settled on location, venue and guest list. "I said 'we're going to be busy so we need time to plan', so we were in Sicily and we found the location [and] we found the restaurant," he said.

WATCH: HELLO! also caught up with Strictly's Catherine and Johannes at the tour rehearsals

The 25-year-old, who was born and raised in Italy, explained that the couple are going to tie the knot in a church in Sicily. "I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town," he said, adding: "I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up." Graziano continued: "In April, I'm going to Sicily to find the last few things and then in July it's happening! I can't believe it, it was so far but now it's [only] months [away]."

MORE: Amy Dowden reveals wedding plans after previously putting them on hold to concentrate on Strictly

Graziano and his fiancee Giada often perform together

And it seems that Graziano and Giada's party is going to be a big one. Talking about the wedding guest list, Graziano explained: "There's going to be a lot [of people], because my family is huge in Sicily." He continued: "Some of our friends going to come from England, [Giada] has family in Venice so they're going to come to Sicily, and obviously it's July, and summer in Sicily is beautiful." We bet it's going to be stunning!

The couple got engaged in May 2019 after Graziano popped the question during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford - much to the delight of cheering crowds. In social media pictures, Graziano could be seen getting down on one knee as a shocked Giada covered her face with her hands in delight.

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares never-before-seen wedding photo

Graziano is dancing with finalist Emma Barton for the tour

And it's not just his lavish Sicilian wedding he has to look forward to, Graziano is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour, which begins on 16 January in Birmingham. Although he may not have had a partner for the show's series last year, he's taking the stage alongside finalist Emma Barton. On dancing with Emma on the tour, Graziano told HELLO! about his nerves: "I'm nervous because I'm taking the place of the king of ballroom, Anton [du Beke], plus I need to do his choreography, [and] I'm taller than him." He continued: "He's got many, many years dance experience compared to me but I feel so lucky to do it, and Emma is amazing."

To read the full interview, pick up a copy of this week's HELLO! magazine, out now.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.