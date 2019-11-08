Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima officially begins wedding countdown The Strictly dancers got engaged in May

Just months after confirming their engagement, Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima has revealed the wedding countdown with Giada Lini is officially on! Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of the pair dancing in the streets, the professional dancer told his followers that their big day will take place in June. "I met you because of dancing and in seven months you'll be my WIFE," he wrote in the caption. "I know how LUCKY I am. TI AMO [I love you in Italian] @giada.lini."

Giada, a fellow professional dancer, was quick to reply with: "Fell so lucky to have you in my life! Loved that moment. Ti amo." Catherine Tyldesley also wrote, "I love this," while Stacey Dooley added a love heart emoji. In May, Graziano surprised his partner by proposing live onstage. The Italian pro dancer, 25, popped the question during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford - much to the delight of cheering crowds. In social media pictures, Graziano could be seen getting down on one knee as a shocked Giada covered her face with her hands in delight.

Graziano, who was a new addition to the Strictly cast last year, regularly shares sweet tributes to his fiancé, who appeared as a backing dancer in the 2018 series of the BBC show. Giada shared her first photo of Graziano when they first started dating in 2015 and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Last year, pro star Graziano told HELLO! that his partner would be joining him for some of the show's special routines. "She's so excited by this new adventure, too," explained Graziano, who has been dating the 28-year-old Venetian for three years. "We both are." He continued: "And it was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

